“Herbarium Mirabile“ at Marmomac 2023 (September 26 – 29) celebrates technology applied to natural stone

In Pavilion 10, Raffaello Galiotto goes far beyond traditional sculpting

Historically, an herbarium is a collection of dried herbs that describes their medicinal virtues. To the less experienced eye, herbaria are also an exciting showcase of species that differ in their unique forms. Each variety arranged orderly on each page, attracts curiosity for the creative and often extravagant formal response that nature is capable of creating for the survival needs of the species.

The exhibition “Herbarium Mirabile“ curated and designed by Raffaello Galiotto and organized by Marmomac (September 26 – 29, 2023) inside Pavilion 10 takes inspiration from these marvellous plant geometries to present itself to visitors as a lithic botanical garden composed of 17 marble sculptures.

All the artworks have been designed using advanced parametric 3D modelling software and crafted with high-precision computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

Each sculpture is created through the collaboration of of Marmomac and Galiotto with leading exhibiting companies in various sectors of the stone sector:, extraction, processing, and machinery production.

The project follows the symmetric compositional logic of leaves. The basic design of the lobe is composed of brush-brushed, curved paths tangent to the vertical axis of symmetry. The entire figure is obtained through specular repetition and scaling of the basic design. To complete the tripartite form, an undulating border is added, obtained through a double asymmetric but coinciding processing.

The tapered vertical shape of the artwork is achieved through milling with a disc on an interpolated lathe using individual staggered cutting paths orthogonal to the longitudinal axis. Note the slight tapering downwards achieved by gradually bringing the paths closer to the central axis.

The decision to forgo traditional manual finishing techniques and the exclusive use of machines demonstrates the experimental and avant-garde nature of the exhibition, which aims to explore this new expressive language.

Within a rectangular space enclosed by semi-transparent canvas walls, the artworks rise above flat slabs of Botticino marble resting on a bed of coarse gravel. The arrangement is irregular, but the sculptures are adequately spaced to allow visitors to explore each artwork.

The tapered, curved, V-shaped cleft is the result of a double disc-milling pass at a variable angle on a three-dimensional toolpath. The consequent perimeter walls follow the same guideline that ripples on the two edges with a pointed, undulating movement.

The sharp thorns emerging from Aporo’s tapered columnar trunk are produced with a diamond-tipped disc using just two longitudinal milling grooves, overlaid and repeated radially a full six times.

“Herbarium Mirabile is an opportunity to intimately experience the beauty of colored marbles from various parts of the world and to sensually perceive the folds, engravings, and unique surfaces shaped by tireless digital devices,” as said in a Marmomac press release.

The subtitles to the photos give the names and a short description of the objects. They also name the executive company, the tools used and the stone type. For the first time, stone companies from Brazil were involved.

Marmomac

Raffaello Galiotto Industrial Design

Pictures: Raffaello Galiotto

The artwork is composed of two symmetric lobes created by a dense sequence of curved milling paths, worked with a disc, branching out in a fan-like manner from the base stem. The machining on one side intersects with that on the other at the edge, creating the characteristic serrated perimeter.

At the base of the project, there are only two undulating and staggered paths. Their repetition on all eight faces allows for a full-round machining of the artwork. The machining is done with a disc using an interpolated lathe milling tool.

The thorny, radially symmetrical shape of the work derives from the overlaid, criss-crossing toolpaths of the milling disc. The complex handling of the disc during the processing operation is carried out by a seven-axis robot arm.

The elongated extension of the contiguous border along the axis accentuates the symmetric shape of the two joined parts of the sculpture. The machining is performed with a disc based on two paths, doubly duplicated and mirrored.

The piece’s ridged shape, which is symmetrical both lengthwise and widthwise, is the result of a single toolpath repeated symmetrically four times. The disc-milling operation runs along the split line of the guide route, generating at once the slopes and the serrations at the edges.

The design of the undulating, deformed toolpaths of the piece is achieved using software to vary certain parameters of the algorithm. The formal complexity deriving from the opposing milling action requires an advance feasibility check carried out using a virtual simulation.