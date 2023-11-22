Italian Antolini company: “exclusive natural stones transform an ordinary bedroom into a unique and exclusive environment”

The company has a long tradition in marketing its stones by showing them in application

The Italian specialist for natural stone with spectacular colors and structurse has been promoting its materials by showing them in application, since years. These days, the company sent us a press release about stones in bedrooms:

“The bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the home: an intimate place par excellence that, more than any other, must guarantee maximum comfort and tranquillity. For this reason, when designing the bedroom, it is essential to focus on all the details, including the coverings.

“The decorative power of surfaces can, in fact, be extraordinary. These are capable of revolutionising the appearance of a room, thus transforming an ordinary bedroom into a unique and exclusive environment. Antolini’s proposals prove to be the perfect solution for creating the perfect place for relaxation and well-being. In fact, its collections adapt to any style, from the most classic to the most eccentric.

Company profile:

“Innovation, variety, vision, and quality are four words capable of defining the identity of Antolini, a historic Italian company recognized internationally for the production of natural stone cladding. The statistics confirm the choice and the value of these words. Today, Antolini offers more than 1,300 types of stone, divided into 14 collections, including the exemplary Exclusive Collection, which includes more than 85 exclusive stones. It produces 4,500 square meters of stone cladding per day, reaching one million over the course of a year.

“Present in 182 countries, Antolini’s main production centers are in Italy and Brazil. The company was founded in Verona by Luigi Antolini in 1956.“

