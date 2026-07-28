With unmistakable pride, the Italian company Maarmo announces its latest product: “The material used to make the radiators combines the production waste from two important ‘Made in Italy’ goods: marble and wine.”

In a sense, the radiators, named “Ubriaaco” (ubriaco = drunk), consist of marble dust with a touch of wine.

The company launched the foundation for the new product several years ago: radiators with an outer surface made of marble dust. It available in numerous decorative variations.

Now, the company, based in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, has added another step to the production process: The radiators are placed in oak barrels, where they soak up red wine must. In doing so, they not only take on the must’s characteristic deep red color, but also its aroma: “As soon as the radiator heats up, it releases a unique scent—a mixture of must and freshly baked bread—that reconciles us with nature and our memories,” the company writes.

The product has received one of the 2026 international Green Product Awards.

Maarmo

Green Product Award