“The Soul as a Form” was the title of Citco’s presentation at the Salone del Mobile.Milan 2026 trade fair (April 21–26). The company, known for its innovative uses of fine natural stones and craftsmanship of the highest level, once again showcased examples of its premise that marble, granite, and other such materials are not cumbersome or boring.

Rather, they offer opportunities to reveal something of the identity, worldview, and emotional landscape of the clients and artists. Citco expresses this by describing stone as “supple and chameleonic.”

The colors and textures that nature has bestowed upon the stones serve as the starting point for this type of design, which moves beyond the traditional “Form Follows Function” approach (where functionality comes first, followed by the object’s appearance) and turns toward art.

The everyday objects in the collections become sculptures; many are available only in limited editions.

We showcase some of the objects and provide abridged versions of the company’s descriptions.

Citco

Fotos: Citco / Marcelo de Oliveira



Designer Paul Cocksedge: SPIRALLINGS is an interlocking, precisely carved stone form exploring movement and fractured veins. Unique piece.

Stone: Irish Green, 110 x 110 x 42 h cm.



Design: Estudio Campana. THE FONTE DA BACO wahbasin is inspired by the roman god of wine, fertility, and ecstasy, symbolizing the abundance, cele-bration, and the pleasure of life.

Stone: Botticino marble,113,2 x 69,6 x 68 cm.



Design: Estudio Campana. The wall feature is inspired by the ANAVILHANAS Archipelago, located in Brazil’s tropical rain forest. In the rainy season, the waters of the rivers Rio Negro and Amazonas raise 12 m and totally flood the landscape. That is their winter there, so to say, only the crowns of the highest trees reach out of the water.

Stone: Botticino marble 113,2 X 69,6 X 68 cm.



Design: Ron Arad. THE CORNER fully occupies a corner of a room. It is a seat, a place to sit, built entirely from layers of contrasting coloured marble. Every chair is, in some way, a negative space of its sitter. Edition of 4.

Stones: Sodalite Blu, Mystery White, 117 x 89 x 96,5 cm



Design: Ron Arad. The form of ONELINER is simple: a single band formed just as we would roll a sheet of steel or aluminium. But the material stops you: Is it bent? Is it coming out of one piece? You know the answer, and still, you must look again. That moment, that second reading, is where this piece lives.

Edition of four. Stone: Sodalite Blue 220 X 99,5 X 96,5 cm

At the wall: Marbelite lamps. Stone: Sodalite Blu, Crystal Quartz Ø 30,45,60 X 14,5 cm.



Design: Paul Cocksedge. Formed through balance alone, THE LEANING TABLE relies on the precise distribution of weight, with each element supporting the next to hold the structure in place. The result is a piece that appears both stable and on the verge of collapse, expressing the constant push and pull of gravity.

Unique piece. Covelano marble. 220 x 120 x 70 h cm



Design: Paul Cocksedge. Rooted in natural forms, THE LEANING CONSOLE‘s spiralling composition recalls ammonites and galaxies, subtly guiding the eye towards its centre. At once sculptural and functional, it reflects a broader investigation into interconnected systems and the delicate balance that underpins both built and natural environments.

Unique piece. Covelano marble. 120 x 60 x 78 h cm



Design: Paul Cocksedge. STILL LIFE began by 3D scanning a vase of freshly picked flowers. The work brings together opposites: a fleeting moment made permanent, a fragile form translated into solid stone. It exists as a still life, but also as a reflection on change, recognising that beauty is not fixed to a single moment, but exists across an entire life cycle.

Unique piece. Stone: Bianco Carrara Gioia 307,6 X 337,2 X 301,4 h cm



Design: Sir David Adjaye OM OBE: The EBO collection creates a sequence of elements that blend architecture and furniture to form a sculptural presence. Exploring the meeting of planes, where stone performs the role of both structure and surface, the volumes are defined by precise intersections of marble slabs, establishing a language of weight, tension and balance. Bronze feet and integrated lighting articulate the pieces.

Stone: Marbles Crystal Oak and Emperador Dark. 269,2 x 97,2 x 90,3 cm