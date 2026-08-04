Natural stone as something that goes beyond the material itself, is the vision of Italian Antolini® company. The worldwide-known brand for the trading of exclusive stones completes its 70th birthday. In a press release is said: Stone is “a treasure trove of beauty, character, and uniqueness to discover, celebrate, and share.“

In 1956, Luigi Antolini founded the firm in Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, then the stone hub not far from Verona. His focus was on the uniqueness nature gives every stone.

Bringing unique and extraordinary stones from all over the world to the customer is still the mission of the family-run business. “Rare materials, striking colors, one-of-a-kind natural patterns, and surfaces with extraordinary character are all part of a unique legacy that helps define the brand’s international positioning and solidify its reputation among architects, designers, and clients worldwide,“ as said in the press release.

This not only means to explore quarries, regions, and distant landscapes in search for often unknown or underappreciated materials, but also to integrate technology into the stone treatment. The concept is: “Innovation does not mean altering nature, but rather understanding it more deeply in order to fully realize its potential.“

More than this, the company with headquarters in Sega Cavaion near Verona itself acted as a creator of spectacular materials by putting thin cuts together to form new slabs. Examples can be found in the Precious Collection or Gemstone Collection.

Another topic are surfaces which open the stone to the play with light and shadow (Collection Texture+).

Recently, the company also entered the field of product design (Collection Tableware).

Azerocare®Plus, Azerobact®Plus, and AvacuumProcess® are other products the company has developed.

“Today, we feel both the responsibility and the privilege of preserving the legacy, continuing to innovate while respecting nature and the extraordinary beauty it offers us every day,” says Alberto Antolini, CEO and second-generation member of the Antolini family.

The Antolini catalogue contains more than 1,300 natural stones selected from quarries all over the world, including over 90 exclusive products. It has an output of 4,500 square metres of slabs a day and can now be found in 182 countries, underlining its status as a global player.

Finally, it‘s also worth mentioning the Antolini showroom, located just around the corner from Milan Cathedral (photos on top). Its name is simple but precise: “Stoneroom.“

Antolini®

Photos: Antolini