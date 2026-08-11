At Milan Design Week 2026, the Italian brand Neutra presented “Chapter 2” of its “Monochrome Affinity“ collection from the previous year. The objects were once again presented at Palazzo Visconti, formerly the residence of one of the city’s wealthiest families and furnished with the opulent splendor of the Rococo period. Presenting oneself there requires courage, or more precisely: design style and craftsmanship perfection, so that one’s own furniture pieces don’t get lost in the splendor of the past.

Neutra has plenty of both: Its style is avant-garde design, created by internationally renowned artists; the perfection in its manufacturing stems from the company’s long history, which dates back to 1880 and the town of Brianza.

The collection once again centered on marble in its colorful and highly textured variations. The company refers to it on its website as a Neutra Universe, writing: “A realm where marble, the material of choice, is transformed into an unprecedented project: a tribute to natural stone as a creative language capable of defining spaces that are complete, distinctive, and truly unrepeatable.”

Other materials such as metal, wood, and glass are also used.

The company’s design concept is summarized on the website in a single sentence: “Objects go beyond their mere function and transform into timeless sculptures—expressions of a new ideal of contemporary design, where beauty becomes emotion and the harmony between nature and innovation turns into art.”

Among the items on display were tables, a bed, sofas, sideboards, shelves, and lamps. This year’s designers, listed alphabetically, were: Monica Armani, atelier oï, Draw Studio, Gabriele and Oscar Buratti, Stefano Gallizioli, and Migliore+Servetto. The latter two are the company’s art directors and were responsible for the entire presentation.

We are showing the objects that incorporate marble and have included an abridged version of the company’s English descriptions. One of their hallmarks is that the furniture can be customized to customer specifications and crafted from a variety of stone types. The company offers consultations on the possibilities of working with stone.

At the very end are the objects by Zaha Hadid Architects, which were shown as part of the new exhibition “Salone Raritas” at the fair Salone del Mobile. Milan.

Neutra

Photos: Neutra

Namib, bathtub. Design by DRAW Studio: Namib is conceived as a landscape to be inhabited. It draws inspiration from one of the world’s oldest deserts – the Namib Desert, from which it takes its name – a vast, suspended world shaped by monumental dunes, where light shifts across the sand revealing ever-changing tones, from deep reds to soft, powdery pinks, as the ocean quietly meets the desert’s edge. From this natural poetry, the Namib bathtub comes to life. It is carved from a solid block of marble.

Presented in Dolcevita marble, size: 220x110xh 72 cm.



Charmève, bed. Design by Monica Armani: Its name already suggests its soul: Charme, an irresistible allure that captivates, and Rêve, the dream that frees the mind. The Charmève bed is born from this poetic encounter – where beauty meets rest, and the strength of natural material softens into comfort. At the heart of Monica Armani’s design lies the headboard: wide, generous, and enveloping, like a quiet embrace. Marble frames the piece with effortless elegance, while at its center, fabric gently wraps the padding, enhancing a deep sense of warmth and ease.

Presented in Dolcevita marble, size:290 x 228 x h 108 cm.



Atolls, coffee tables. Design by DRAW Studio: Developed in three dimensions, the system is composed of independent yet closely connected tops: surfaces that seem to respond to one another, as if shaped by the same invisible currents. Their soft, tapered geometries recall forms gently sculpted by water, establishing a natural dialogue with marble, where each slab becomes a unique landscape and its veining reveals its full expressive depth. In contrast, the bases introduce a more architectural design. Two curved metal planes stand in near-contact, almost touching yet never meeting – creating a subtle tension between balance and lightness. Sharp edges and vertical lines cut through space like blades of light, defining a presence that is sculptural, precise, and restrained.

Presented in Onice Oliva and Travertino bianco nuvolato, sizes: 114x87x28h cm and 78x59x36h cm.



Eryon, modular sofa. Design by Monica Armani: The sofa is defined by continuous, fluid, and sinuous lines, where every curve becomes an invitation to slow down, to pause, and to share. The sense of softness and movement extends across the system’s many configurations: from the linear three-seater to modular compositions that include boomerang elements and chaise longues. Irregular seating modules further enhance its organic character, amplifying the sofa’s gentle, embracing presence. Eryon is composed of two elements, designed to interact freely and compose ever- changing landscapes of comfort.

Presented in two models, in Nero Assoluto marble and Bianco Sivec marble, size 385 x 170x h75 cm.



Corbula, storage cabinet. Design by Migliore+Servetto: A satin-finished aluminium structure supports two ultra-thin marble panels – front and back – each carved from a single slab and reduced to an extraordinary thickness of just 3 mm. The front surface is composed of a precise geometric grid, entirely handleless and opening with a light touch. Slightly elevated from the ground, Corbula is designed as a versatile architectural element: it can rest against a wall, stand freely at the center of a space, or act as a partition that defines and shapes interiors.

Presented in two versions – Eclipse marble, size: 155 x 49x h 129 cm and in Ruggine marble, size: 155 x 49 x h 205 cm.



Atico, coffee table. Design by Migliore+Servetto: The round Atico coffee table brings together different materials – and the sensory worlds they evoke – in a composition where marble, glass, and metal flow into one another in a subtle, vortex-like movement, shaped by a continuous dialogue between solid and void. These elements – metal forms clad in marble – create a measured architectural cadence, opening toward a central void that becomes an active part of the design.

Presented in Palissandro marble; size: d 150 x h 45 cm.



Bau, storage cabinet. Design by Migliore+Servetto: Its structure is defined by softly rounded edged doors, crafted entirely in lacquered wood with a subtle metallic finish, resting above a base articulated as a single marble drawer. Though marked by a strong sculptural presence, Bau reveals a more intimate character – almost that of a private chest, discreet and personal. Its balanced proportions and softly contoured silhouette allow it to inhabit diverse environments, from walk-in wardrobes to living spaces, expressing a contemporary language that is measured, refined, and timeless.

Presented in Azul Macaubas marble, size: 120 x 43 x h 160 cm.



Meg, side table. Design by Simona Sbordone: Its silhouette recalls a flower – like a daisy gently unfolding – captured in the fleeting instant when its petals begin to softly descend. This natural inspiration is deepened by the material itself: natural stone, shaped into a form that feels inherently organic, bringing a sense of calm and quiet wellbeing to an object designed for everyday life. Versatile by nature, Meg is conceived to live effortlessly in different environments. Whether beside the bed, in living or dining spaces, or within work settings, it offers functionality with a discreet yet distinctive presence.

Presented in Dolcevita marble and rose crystal top; size: d 53 x h 49 cm.



Double, sideboard and bar cabinet. Design by Gabriele e Oscar Buratti: These are not simple sideboards, but sculptural presences – objects with a strong, unexpected identity that quietly redefine the room. Double takes its name from the duality at its core: a pure, essential solid volume and an open structure shaped by inclined cuts and sharp, architectural edges. From this interplay emerge two distinct forms: a horizontal sideboard and a vertical bar cabinet – both contemporary in spirit, designed to stand freely in space or to be placed against a wall with equal presence.

Presented in Onice oliva, size: 300 x 53 x h 110 cm (low, six elements) and Palissandro marble, size: 150 x 53 x h 150 cm (high, three elements).



Strata, Bench. Zaha Hadid Architects: Seemingly fragile, the Strata bench rises from the ever-enduring strength of Carrara marble, meticulously smoothed and shaped to achieve the slimmest possible profile. As if defying the laws of physics, the result is an ethereal seat, suspended in space. In a subtle choreography of tension and direction, three angled legs support the welcoming surface, while a central void emerges from the plane itself, evoking the unpredictable and ever-changing character of rock formations and the spontaneous forces of geological erosion.

Carrara marble, 290x68x73 cm Limited Edition, 50 pieces.



Ledge, low table. Zaha Hadid Architects: The Ledge low table evokes the spirit of the Space Age—a futuristic form translated into an object that enters the domestic landscape with a bold and imaginative presence. The piece is supported by two legs: one emerges seamlessly from the top, generating a central void, while the other extends as a continuation of the surface, descending to the ground like a softly draped fabric. Ledge is complemented by a rug that echoes its geometry, integrating seamlessly with the form and reinforcing its spatial presence.

Carrara marble, leather carpet, 117x45x20 cm.



Delta, Coffee Table. Zaha Hadid Architects: Embodying the essence of the collection’s concept, where material is explored to the very limits of its potential, the Delta coffee table emerges in its organic purity, as if shaped by the primal forces of nature. Here, structural solidity is both stretched and lightened, sculpted by human intervention in a subtle interplay of force and subtraction. Carved from a single block of marble, Delta inhabits the space with surprising grace, engaging with light as it flows across matt and polished surfaces, flowing traversing planes and hollows and offering ever-changing sensations.

Carrara marble, 183x136x45 cm Limited Edition, 8 pieces.