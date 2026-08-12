The new “Cooper” dining table by Draenert.

“Cooper” presents itself as an exceptional interpretation of the classic table. Some deliberately placed, asymmetrical freeform shapes of the tabletops create exciting perspectives and encourage lively conversation among the guests. The combination of a solid wood tabletop with artfully arranged bases made of Nero Picasso natural stone or concrete creates a captivating aesthetic.

The striking base designed by Wolfgang C. R. Mezger consists of two identical, cone-shaped C-forms that together create a dynamic look. Depending on the size and shape of the tabletop, the two elements are either interlocked or placed side by side. This results in a base system that always provides a functional and aesthetic solution for the various tabletop options as well as for interior design requirements.

When designing the base, the material also had to be taken into account: natural stone, which is not used here as a tabletop but is reinterpreted as a sculptural base. Carved from a solid block of stone, the interplay of modern milling technology and meticulous handcrafting results in an object of extraordinary presence.

Wolfgang C. R. Mezger compares the design and development of the base to the work of a sculptor, since “parameters such as feasibility, proportions, weight, dimensional accuracy, manual or machine work, the material’s unique characteristics, and overall aesthetics must all be taken into account to achieve a nearly perfect result ultimately.”

The tabletop exudes a pleasantly warm feel with a stylish look. With a choice of four different shapes – Trilungo, Trapeza, Oval, and Organic – combined with the curved base, you’ll achieve aesthetically pleasing arrangements and solutions.

Draenert

Photos: Draenert