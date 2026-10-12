Marmo Arredo has joined forces with emerging designer Laura Cabbia, founder of LRA.form, one of the winners of the open call dedicated to emerging designers under 30, with the “Wabi Sabi“ project. The concept explores the potential of marble through a process that transforms imperfection into an expressive element.

At the heart of the experimentation stands an unconventional use of waterjet cutting. When the ultra-high-pressure water jet is applied to a substantial thickness of marble, the process creates a flared edge, accompanied by irregularities and fractures along the profile. What would traditionally be regarded as a processing flaw is here deliberately induced and integrated in the design.

To enhance this particular behavior of the material, the designer selected Versilys marble. “Characterized by a light background crossed by delicate grey veining, this stone, with its understated and refined presence, provides the ideal canvas for allowing the craftsmanship and experimentation to take center stage,” as said in a press release.

It is precisely in the encounter between the unpredictability of the technique and the natural variability of the stone that the reference to the Japanese philosophy of Wabi Sabi takes shape – a philosophy rooted in the appreciation of imperfection, transience and uniqueness. Since no two blocks of marble are ever identical, the action of the waterjet further enhances the singularity of each individual piece.

“The result is a sculptural side table: an object that embodies a new approach to stone fabrication, in which technology moves beyond being a rigid production tool to become an instrument for creative exploration,” the company states.

Laura Cabbia was born in the Venetian area in 1996. She studied Product Design at the University of Ferrara and the University of Florence. She gained experience in design studios and companies within the furniture sector in the Treviso area. Today, she brings to life a dream cultivated since childhood: LRA Form, her personal brand, expressing her own design language.

Marmo Arredo

Laura Cabbia – LRA Form