Name of the stone: Guara

Stone type: quartzite

Color: Creamy white background with intense yellow veins

Quarry location: Granja/Viçosa do Ceará, Brazil

Description of the stone: Guara quartzite has shiny colors and veins in extreme motion, making it an ideal material to create a conspicuous accents in any room.

Peculiarities of the stone: The stone‘s water absorption is 0.23%, and its stain resistance is high.

Application: Internal and External

Finishes: Brushed, satin, polished.

Frost resistant: Yes / No

Company: Founded in 1995, Quartzblue has worked with its own quarries, treating rare deposits as natural heritage. This control over origin enables consistency, exclusivity, and a production process that respects the stone‘s natural pattern and the block‘s integrity. In 2011, Quartzblue gained international recognition as the sole owner of the Perla Venata quarry, a quartzite that has become a global benchmark for sophistication, performance, and timelessness. Our mission is: Responsibility from the start, excellence at every stage.

https://quartzblue.com/

Contact: Rodoviária Gumercino Moura Nunes S/N Km 7,5, Village da Luz, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Espírito Santo, Brazil

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Phone: +55 28 3333 5577

Technical Data:

Photos/Renderings from the company