The Natural Stone Strategic Alliance (NSSA) held its first General Assembly during Marmomac 2026 in Verona, Italy, bringing together natural stone associations from around the world to formalize the growing alliance and establish priorities for future collaboration.

The global federation now includes 12 member associations. During the General Assembly, members elected the NSSA Board of Directors:

* President: Jim Hieb, Natural Stone Institute

* Vice President: Flavio Marabelli, Confindustria Marmomacchine

* Secretary: Fabio Cruz, Centrorochas

* Treasurer: Jane Buxey, Stone Federation Great Britain

* Operations Director: Nelson Cristo, Assimagra

* Membership Director: Dina Lazis, Greek Marble Association

Flavio Marabelli welcomed NSSA members to his home country of Italy for the milestone meeting, which marked the alliance’s first General Assembly.

“There is tremendous value in bringing natural stone associations from around the world together to address the opportunities and challenges we share,” said Jim Hieb. “This first General Assembly demonstrated the enthusiasm behind NSSA and our commitment to turning that collaboration into meaningful work for the global natural stone industry.”

Initial NSSA projects will focus on sustainability, including global collaboration around Environmental Product Declarations; exploring opportunities for a U.S. event dedicated entirely to natural stone; sharing resources and strategies related to silicosis prevention; and sharing knowledge around quarry reclamation.

The General Assembly also included the presentation of official membership certificates recognizing NSSA’s 12 member associations:

* Assimagra, Portugal

* Association Stone Industry of Russia (Center Stone), Russia

* Centrorochas, Brazil

* Confindustria Marmomacchine, Italy

* Deutscher Naturwerkstein-Verband e.V. (DNV), Germany

* Greek Marble Association, Greece

* Iran Stone Association, Iran

* Istanbul Mineral Exporters Association (IMIB), Turkey

* Natural Stone Institute (NSI), United States

* Stone Federation Great Britain, Great Britain

* T.Marble, Natural Stone and Machinery Manufacturers Association (Tümmer) — Turkey

* Clúster del Granito, Spain

NSSA anticipates continued growth in the coming months, including interest from associations in India, China, and other countries as the federation works toward exceeding 20 members by the end of the year.

About the Natural Stone Strategic Alliance: The Natural Stone Strategic Alliance (NSSA) is an international federation of natural stone trade associations working together to strengthen the global natural stone industry. Through collaboration among associations across countries and continents, NSSA advances shared priorities, facilitates the exchange of knowledge and resources, and supports initiatives that strengthen natural stone’s position in the global building and design community.

Webpage Natural Stone Strategic Alliance (NSSA)

Source: NSI