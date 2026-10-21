See also:

* Habitat Design and Life Festival 2026

https://www.stone-ideas.com/122691/xiamen-stone-fair-habitat-design-life-festival/

* “Stone Infinite Design Show: Space“

https://www.stone-ideas.com/123784/steinmesse-xiamen-2026-stone-infinite-design-show-space/



The 8th edition of the “Stone Infinite Product Design Show“ at Xiamen Stone Fair 2026 had “Harmony of Stones” as its theme. “Here you will find the poetic expression of stone in space, and enjoy the melody of the earth through design,” as said in the fair’s press release. Top industry brands, together with leading designers, systematically unlocked the stone‘s potential as a design material and showcased experiments in integrating marble, granite, etc., into contemporary living.

The exhibition in Hall A7 consisted of eight distinct objects, each presenting the unique vision of a participating designer. They were: DAI Kun, HUANG Quan, JU Bin, LIANG Jianguo, MENG Ye, PANG Xi, SUN Jianhua, and ZENG Jianlong.

Xiamen Stone Fair

Short introductions of the designers

Below the photos and descriptions from the fair:

Bamboo Charm – table. Designer: ZENG Jianlong. Stone Materials: Blue Sky Jade.



Coffee Table. Designer: PANG Xi. Stone Materials: Kun Lun Green. Celebrating the stone’s raw, organic form and rugged character, its irregular edges evoke the textured contours of mountain landscapes – bringing nature’s serenity indoors. With a minimalist yet dynamic presence, it serves as a captivating centerpiece adaptable to modern, minimalist, or wabi-sabi styled interiors.



Cycle. Designer: LIANG Jianguo. Stone Materials: Jurassic Brown – Nerinea. This work is composed of multiple hollow modules made of stone materials. They can be spliced together to form curved linear shapes, or separated into individual units.



Eastern Framework, Western Construction. Designer: SUN Jianhua. Stone Materials: Camouflage Brown, Breccia Bohemien. The object is a stone installation composed of two stones representing different architectural traditions. Camouflage Brown is carved into forms inspired by traditional Eastern wooden architecture, using stone to reinterpret timber construction and emphasizing the logic of framework, joints, and assembly. Breccia Bohemien, in contrast, is shaped into a rational geometric mass, reflecting the Western architectural approach to volume, structure, and abstraction. The two stones are connected through traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon joints, allowing them to interlock without adhesives. Through the use of stone to reference both wood and masonry, the work explores contrast, coexistence, and dialogue.



Evolution – Bench. Designer: ZENG Jianlong. Stone Material: Fendi White.



FRANZ JOSEF. Designer: MENG Ye. Stone Materials: Peacock Blue. The Franz Josef Land Islands, located in the northeast of the Barents Sea, in the polar desert, experience a severe cold climate with 85% of the ground covered by ice and snow. After billions of years of massive earthquakes, volcanoes, the uplift, erosion, and shaping of the surface, the Franz Josef Land Islands are still covered in silver, with glaciers standing tall. The Joseph standing lamp adopts a light-transmitting white ice, which creates a clear and transparent glacier light. The white light that penetrates through the stone adds a tranquil warmth.



Life – Stool Table. Designer: ZENG Jianlong. Stone Materials: Fendi White.



Saguaro – Vase. Designer: DAI Kun. Stone Materials: Ancora Red, Baroque Purple, Silk Grey, White Travertine Onyx. Imitating the columnar form of the saguaro cactus, the surface simulates rough, spiky elements to retain the raw vitality of life. The top is adorned with spherical fruit decorations, adding a touch of playfulness and softening the sharpness. The contrast between hardness and softnes of the spikes and fruits are translated into an organic texture decoration for the product.



Saguaro – Side Table. Designer: DAI Kun. Stone Materials: Green Onyx. The Saguaro Side Table continues the life-inspired design of the saguaro cactus, reinterpreting its columnar tension through “chunky geometry“ to infuse practical functionality with a touch of wild natural charm.



Stone Fun Combined Stool. Designer: ZENG Jianlong. Stone Materials: Fendi White.



Symbiosis-Embrace. Designer: JU Bin. Stone Materials: Cartier White. Inspired by the concept of “Whirling Realm,“ the sculpture reimagines Taihu stone through the integration of the human body and light, infusing the stone with a sense of warmth and the passage of time. It reflects the natural and cultural symbolism of Taihu rock as a source of creation and continuity.



Tall Cabinet. Designer: PANG Xi. Stone Materials: Precious Green Gold, Azure Quench. This stone cabinet presents a sleek, contemporary profile with naturally flowing patterns, crisp lines, and solid construction. Round metal handles accentuate its refined detailing. Embodying the warm texture and understated luxury of Azure Quench marble, it functions gracefully as both storage and décor, seamlessly merging utility with sophisticated artistry to command attention in any space.



Two-Tone Mushroom – Table. Designer: DAI Kun. Stone Materials: Statuario, Portoro, Green Glass. Inspired by the shape of a mushroom, the table features a smooth tabletop crafted from two-tone marble in light and dark shades. Both the tabletop and legs incorporate the hollow, perforated texture of monstera leaves, resembling naturally formed “breathing windows.“ Green glass is embedded within the irregular circular openings on the tabletop. When light passes through, it casts dappled green shadows beneath the table, creating a relaxed, nature-inspired atmosphere through the interplay of light and shadow.



Vine – Stool Table. Designer: ZENG Jianlong. Stone Materials: Fendi White.