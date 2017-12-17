Silica Exposure Control Plan Released by the Natural Stone Institute

The new US-limit is 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air (50 µg/m³), calculated as 8-hour time-weighted average, effective June 23, 2018, for fabricators

The Natural Stone Institute (before: MIA+BSI) has completed a written Silica Exposure Control Plan (ECP) specifically for stone cutters and fabricators. The plan was developed in response to one of the requirements of OSHA’s Respirable Crystalline Silica Standard CFR 1910.1053 for General Industry and Maritime. OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an agency of the US Department of Labor.

Stone workers’ protection against dust is an important topic also in other countries.

„We believe we have developed a practical compliance tool to benefit stone cutters and fabricators covered by OSHA’s new silica rule,” said Mark Meriaux, Natural Stone Institute Accreditation & Technical Manager.

The central component of OSHA’s rule is reducing by half an employee’s crystalline silica exposure (called the „Permissible Exposure Limit“, or PEL, by OSHA). The new PEL is 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air (50 µg/m³), calculated as 8-hour time-weighted average (TWA). The effective date for OSHA’s new silica exposure standard is June 23, 2018, for general industry (fabricators).

The written Silica Exposure Control Plan is presented free of charge courtesy of the Natural Stone Institute Safety Committee. It can be downloaded by visiting http://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/silica.

The Natural Stone University, an education body of the Natural Stone Institute, has over 100 free courses and many downloadable modules and documents available.

See also:





(17.12.2017, USA: 12.17.2017)