Best of 2017: Architecture with natural stone

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled articles and reports with the most clicks in 2017

Photo above: „HyparVault“: saddle-shaped vault elements in limestone. New Fundamentals Research Group has once more recreated a self-supporting construction according to an ancient building principle

More





Redesign of Times Square: Granite benches serve not only as seating but also as a place to lean on, from which to enjoy the view, or corner the limelight. Architects at Snøhetta have given the famous Manhattan Square a theatre-set feeling

More





Mario Botta carves a „Stone Flower“ („Fiore di pietra“) in lofty 1.700 m height on the Monte Generoso. The limestone-clad building contains restaurants and conference rooms and is a must for tourists

More







Centre Spirituel et Culturel Orthodoxe Russe in Paris. Die Kalkstein-Fassade der Kathedrale zeigt den Weg aus dem irdischen Dasein ins goldene Paradies

More





7 Bryant Park, Manhattan: Corporate Architecture with an hourglass, limestone, marble and granite. Luxurious building complex by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Architects use the hourglass as a leitmotif and were rewarded with a Tucker Design Award

More



All our reports about architecture with natural stone

(05.02.2018, USA: 02.05.2018)