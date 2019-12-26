Marmomac 2019: six startups in and around the natural stone branch

Four of the enterprises presented novel use of stone-meal, a waste product ensuing from cutting stone blocks

For the first time, Marmomac in 2019 presented startup enterprises, whose products or services are closely related to the natural stone branch. There were six startup companies in total set up along side by side in Hall 1; unfortunately, visitors hardly noticed. But at least Giovanni Rodia, Director for External Trade Relations at Italy’s ICE-Trade Agency speaking at the opening ceremony Marmomac 2019 addressed the topic: „The natural stone supply chain must increasingly focus on young people, start-ups and principles of the circular economy, bringing innovation into a traditional sector.“

All of the innovations presented, made use of new technology in one way or another. Four of the six used waste or by-products from stone production. In ine startup also design played a role.

The projects in detail:

Fili Pari is the company name of two Italian designers who are making marble wearable. Their innovative material called „Veromarmo“ uses marble meal, a byproduct in the cutting process. The stone-meal is put through a complex process and then can be combined with other fabrics to produce e.g.: wind-breakers or raincoats. Note, this is not your rough-n’-ready oilcloth jacket but rather very chic designer clothing. After all Alice Zantedeschi and Francesca Pievani are both graduate designers of the Politechnico di Milan. We had reported.

https://filipari.com/en/



Desamanera is the company which developed large-format 3D-printers. The material used is mineral in nature, e.g.: stone-meal. „We are attracted by the beauty of Minerals and we know how to handle them, to transform complex shapes and common materials into something special,“ according to the webpage. Particularly artistic implementation is of interest here.

MarbleSkin is one of their inventions. The material can be used to coat surfaces or to produce works of art in ultrathin stone. The properties of the material can be defined on the drawing board so it can be adjusted to a particular grain gage.

We had reported.

https://www.desamanera.com



Trip (Techniques Recovery Innovative Printable) also developed methods for 3D-printing of stone-meal. Implementation in construction is described on the webpage. A new material called Nibiru was developed consisting of stone-meal and adhesives.

„The final goal is the achievement, in a near future, of total recycling for natural stone sludges with the help of a new 3D printing technique.“

https://www.triptechnology.com/



Catalyst Group also dedicated their work to the use of stone-meal turning them into building blocks. The technology used is mounted directly on site thus avoiding unnecessary transportation.

Material ensuing from torn down buildings can also be used according to the description. „RI-Block“ is the name for the ashlars created by the technology.

http://www.catalyst-group.it

Luigi Carmignani presented CGT Group’s Detector dubbed „ZaNai“. The device allows scanning for traces of radiation in rock and ore. They are subject to very stringent permissible limits within the EU and elsewhere.

The device’s distinguishing factor is its diminutive size. It is portable and thus can be taken on excursions or implemented remotely. It is steered via an App.

https://www.cgtgroup.org



Poplab sees itself as a laboratory which examines the influence of digital technology on architecture and design and helps equip young people to cope. The aim of every one of their projects is to simplify everyday life of people without resulting in negative influence for the environment. „Poplab is a research and development laboratory for architecture and design. It is at once a professional design studio and a place for life-long-learning“ by self-acclamation.

http://www.poplab.cc

(27.12.2019, 12.27.2019)