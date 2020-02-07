Lapicida: new collection with „vibrant mural-styled ceramics and dramatic marble-effect porcelains“

The British company famous for natural stone products extends its portfolio in stone emulations / Novelty „Rex Brown Porcelain“

British Lapicida company sent aus the following press release:

Lapicida is introducing a new collection of decorative floor and wall tiles, from vibrant mural-styled ceramics to dramatic marble-effect porcelains.

Part of this new collection is Lapicida’s „Rex Brown“ combining the authentic look of a characterful natural marble with the durability, easy installation and affordability of porcelain.

Designed for floors and walls, Rex Brown’s classic/contemporary looks are perfect for creating design focus. The large format tiles have a varied pattern in a natural palette of browns, greys and cream, designed to co-ordinate with a range of plain tiles to create feature walls.

Lapicida’s top quality porcelain tiles come in a wide range of specialist finishes, including authentic replicas of marble, wood, metal and other materials.

The porcelain collection has also been carefully chosen to work alongside their premium natural stones, providing solutions for areas where access, weight or maintenance issues make natural stone impractical.

Tiles 1200 x 1200 x 10mm / Price: £118.80 m2

Lapicida

(08.02.2020, USA: 02.08.2020)