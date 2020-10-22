How the competition of the stone sector does its marketing: Object Carpet, manufacturer of carpets and rugs, designs its restaurant with collages of different materials

The architects of the Ippolito Fleitz Group have designed the meeting place in the new business center of the German brand

Time and again, we show examples of how other industries do their marketing. This time: Object Carpet, a manufacturer of carpets and rugs mainly for the commercial sector from Germany.

“Object Campus – City of Visions” is the title of the company’s new business center near Stuttgart in Germany, where modern companies from various industries are to settle in several office buildings. The core of the complex is a restaurant, where the investor will of course show his floor coverings. The design of the interior spaces there was undertaken by the architectural office of the Ippolito Fleitz Group.

The restaurant is divided into 3 areas: a “creative space”, where people can sit together at small tables or a bar, unpack their laptops and talk to customers or work alone.

In the main area you will find the usual tables in a classical arrangement. Through a glass pane you can watch the cooks.

Then follows the wine bar, “like a separée, where one can have conversations in peace”, as the Esslinger Zeitung newspaper reports.

This is where the carpet manufacturer expands its range of products and materials – but not on the floor, but on the walls in an artistic presentation.

“Here the aim was to make the furnishing competence of Object Carpet tangible – unobtrusive but tangible. Thus, textile collages on the wall made of damask and sackcloth enter into a dialogue with carpet and cord,” writes Ippolito Fleitz.

By the way, Ippolito Fleitz has just designed a carpet collection for Object Carpet.

Ippolito Fleitz Group

Object Carpet

Photos: Zooey Braun

