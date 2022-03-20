Stone Detail: vertical lines in the granite cladding give the façade of the Argenta Bank in Brussels a loosening up devoid of frills

At the Belgiëlei in Antwerp, the architects Emmanuel Lenders & Partners created a striking façade for the Argenta Bank. Main article: https://www.stone-ideas.com/92338/argenta-bank-on-belgielei-in-antwerp/.

It is characterized by a clear formal language and loosening up devoid of frills. The vertical stripes in the natural stone cladding in the left part of the street front are striking.

As one may expect, they are simply glued at a 90-degree angle to stone slabs and anchored in the bearing wall.

The direct comparison of the two halves of the façade shows the basic concept of the architects: it is mirroring, although details hide this. These include the vertical lines and also projections and recesses.