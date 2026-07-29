The palette of the “Office Project #5“ by Laurameroni Design is bold yet disciplined: Dark woods and deep reds create a confident backdrop, while bronze and burnished details introduce a warm metallic register.

The round “Infinity“ table with Levanto marble top and a monolithic leg in Lacca 61 Antracite. “Kris“ chairs upholstered in burgundy nubuck leather. “Swirl“ ceiling lamp.

Architectural wall elements define the rhythm of the space: vertical sequences, framed niches, and integrated storage that reads as part of the perimeter.

The meeting and reception areas are conceived as one continuous environment. Curved volumes and generous proportions soften the room’s edges, while strong material blocks – stone, metal, stained wood – anchor the composition and give it weight where it matters.

In addition, there is a bespoke wall system and bookcase in brushed, stained larch and Levanto marble. At the center, a backlit decorative insert in Raptor Bronze Liquid Metal. In the foreground, the Infinity executive desk with a high-gloss lacquered top and legs in Lacca 61 Antracite.

About Laurameroni Design: The Italian company was presented to the public at the Salone del Mobile in 2000. On its webpage, it describes its mission: Laurameroni Design Collection crafts bespoke luxury furniture, modern in style, using artisanal techniques and contemporary design: “It is an invitation to discover matter.” The motto is: “Materials beyond Limits.“

Source: Laurameroni Design