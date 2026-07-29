Jul 30
2026

Laurameroni Design: ”Office Project #05.“

The palette of the “Office Project #5“ by Laurameroni Design is bold yet disciplined: Dark woods and deep reds create a confident backdrop, while bronze and burnished details introduce a warm metallic register.

The round “Infinity“ table with Levanto marble top and a monolithic leg in Lacca 61 Antracite. “Kris“ chairs upholstered in burgundy nubuck leather. “Swirl“ ceiling lamp.

Architectural wall elements define the rhythm of the space: vertical sequences, framed niches, and integrated storage that reads as part of the perimeter.

Laurameroni Design: ”Office Project #05.“

The meeting and reception areas are conceived as one continuous environment. Curved volumes and generous proportions soften the room’s edges, while strong material blocks – stone, metal, stained wood – anchor the composition and give it weight where it matters.

In addition, there is a bespoke wall system and bookcase in brushed, stained larch and Levanto marble. At the center, a backlit decorative insert in Raptor Bronze Liquid Metal. In the foreground, the Infinity executive desk with a high-gloss lacquered top and legs in Lacca 61 Antracite.

Laurameroni Design: ”Office Project #05.“

About Laurameroni Design: The Italian company was presented to the public at the Salone del Mobile in 2000. On its webpage, it describes its mission: Laurameroni Design Collection crafts bespoke luxury furniture, modern in style, using artisanal techniques and contemporary design: “It is an invitation to discover matter.” The motto is: “Materials beyond Limits.“

Source: Laurameroni Design

Laurameroni Design: ”Office Project #05.“Laurameroni Design: ”Office Project #05.“