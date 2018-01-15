Best of 2017: Product design with natural stone

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled articles and reports with the most clicks in 2017

Photo above: Marmomac’s „Macchine Virtuose“ presentation: marketable natural stone products were the center of focus

„Marble on Stage“ by Marsotto Edizioni: Collections from the past group together and greet the new. Italian enterprise for product design in marble presents new objects skillfully within the frame of the past

Natural Stone Design from Valencia: Macael Marble „XS“ as opposed to „XL“.CEU Cardenal Herrera University students develop ideas in white Macael Marble for household use or for restaurant

„Young Stone Project“ at Marmomac 2017 showed Natural Stone product ideas by students and designers. Cooperation between Universities and stone producing companies gives Italy’s stone branch its creative strength

Coffeehouse tables topsy-turvy: natural stone for the pedestal, not the table-top. Designer Brodie Neill with roots in Australia realizes a radically material-compatible product design with his „Elements“ line

