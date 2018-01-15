www.stone-ideas.com

Best of 2017: Product design with natural stone

  Home » English » Design with natural stone

„Rezzonico“, Design: Raffaello Galiotto, Company: Intermac; Partner: Seguso Gianni; Material: Marmor Palissandro by Grupo Tosco Marmi.

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled articles and reports with the most clicks in 2017

Photo above: Marmomac’s „Macchine Virtuose“ presentation: marketable natural stone products were the center of focus
More
 

Marsotto Edizioni: „Marble on Stage“.
„Marble on Stage“ by Marsotto Edizioni: Collections from the past group together and greet the new. Italian enterprise for product design in marble presents new objects skillfully within the frame of the past
More
 

„Atenea“ by Isabel Rojo Olivares: resting space e.g.: for a book.
Natural Stone Design from Valencia: Macael Marble „XS“ as opposed to „XL“.CEU Cardenal Herrera University students develop ideas in white Macael Marble for household use or for restaurant
More
 

„Fermo“. Students: Alice caporale, Francesco Dal Molin. Company: Scalvini Marmi. Material: Bianco Carrara, Giallo Veneziano. University of Ferrara, DA Degree Course in Industrial Design.
„Young Stone Project“ at Marmomac 2017 showed Natural Stone product ideas by students and designers. Cooperation between Universities and stone producing companies gives Italy’s stone branch its creative strength
More
 

Brodie Neill: „Elements“.
Coffeehouse tables topsy-turvy: natural stone for the pedestal, not the table-top. Designer Brodie Neill with roots in Australia realizes a radically material-compatible product design with his „Elements“ line
More
 

All our reports about product design with natural stone

(21.01.2018, USA: 01.21.2018)

 