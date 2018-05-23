Ideas for natural stone and water in public space

German Besco Company shows how natural stone can upgrade and support the representative function of public space

Some people, claiming that life has not improved relative to times gone by, look to the past mournfully. While this may hold true for some countries, others may have moved forward. Water in public spaces in a reliable indication of affluence: wells and fountains in public places no-longer serve the purpose of supplying water but rather pleasure for visitors and tourists.

Such facilities are, e.g.: streams, cascades, water tables, and water walls to name but a few – all used in combination with natural stone. And stone supports the representative function of these facilities in cities today.

Clever technology such as sprinklers, fountains or revolving globes add pizzazz and are especially popular with children.

German Besco Company (Berliner Stein Contor) has published a comprehensive brochure of its water projects. We show some of the photos. The brochure can be requested free of charge by mail upon registration on the website.

Besco is well-known for its trade brand Belgrano in natural stone projects in public spaces. One of its distinguishing factors is affordability. Besco imports stone world-wide and will guarantee fair trade conditions indicated by certification. It is a subsidiary of Traco Company with headquarters in Thuringia.

Besco (Berliner Stein Contor)

At this year’s Marmomac, designer Raffaello Galiotto and architect Vincenzo Pavan show furnishings, accessories and architectural ideas bringing water and stone together.

Fotos: Besco

