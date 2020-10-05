The winners of the 14th International Cosentino Design Challenge (CDC) have been awarded

Students from participating universities from all over the world entered the contest with innovative ideas how to use the company’s artificial stones

The winners of the 14th edition of the International Cosentino Design Challenge (CDC) have been announced. Architecture and design students from all over the world entered with ideas how to Spanish Cosentino group’s artificial stones Silestone or Dekton. „Students have freedom to research and create their final project, which must include one or more surfaces by Cosentino,“ according to the contest’s webpage. Six projects, three in the architecture category and three in the design one, were awarded 1,000 € each. In addition to this, each category had three runners-up, which will be awarded a diploma.

This year, the jury had evaluated 213 projects in the architecture category and 150 in the design one, submitted by European, American and Asian students. “Once again, we can boast of having received a greater number of projects than we did in the previous edition,” says Adelina Salinas, coordinator of the Contest. Due to the pandemic, the award ceremony was held online.



The theme in the design category was “Cosentino and local tradition: contemporary craftsmanship”.

The winning projects were:

* “Bravo!“ by Teresa Martínez López (Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid, ETSAM, Spain).

* “Stone Stool” by Miguel Ángel Ygoa Fernández de Castro (Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid, ETSAM, Spain).

* “Hamoon“ by Noive Ceballos Gómez, Laura Barón Palmero (Cesine Centro Universitario, Santander, Spain)

The runners up were:

* “Atsui“ by Jorge Rios, Gurpreet Signh, Ana Manchón, Johan Forkin (Escuela de Arte Superior de Diseño de Alicante, EASDA, Spain).

* “Primitive Instinct“ by Paula Garnica González (Escuela Superior de Arte y Diseño de Andalucía, ESADA, Spain).

* „Flora“ by VU Minh Quynh (ESAM Design – École Supérieure des Arts Modernes, Paris, France)

The theme in the architecture category was “Cosentino and inhabiting the urban space (street room)”.

The winning projects were:

* “Cosentino Square“ by Luis Mínguez González (Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid, ETSAM, Spain).

* “Black Hole“ by Alexandra Bailey (Escuela Superior de Arte y Diseño de Andalucía, ESADA, Spain).

* “In Between“ by Teresa Martínez López (Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid, ETSAM, Spain).

The runners up were:

* “Urban Patio“ by Anna Burdeus Peirats (Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid, ETSAM, Spain).

* “Fraternity“ by Chandra María Carrasco López (Escuela Artediez de Madrid, Spain).

* “Memorial“ by Miguel Angel Chavez Hermoza (Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Diseño, Córdoba, Argentina).

This year, 31 schools and universities from all over the world sent students’ entries to the Cosentino Design Challenge. Some even listed the contest as their own academic project.

The Cosentino Group is a family-owned Spanish company that produces and distributes innovative, high value surfaces for the world of architecture and design. From its headquarters in Almería (Spain), Cosentino Group markets its products in more than 110 countries, with its own sales and distribution facilities in 30 of them. Cosentino has 8 production plants (7 in Almeria, Spain, and 1 in Brazil), 1 Intelligent Logistics Centre in Spain, and 140 commercial and distribution facilities around the world. Over 90% of the Cosentino Group’s turnover is generated by international markets.

