Best of 2020: product design with natural stone

Finally, a breakthrough in natural stone design also in the West, and it comes from the Aegean Association EIB, Turkey: The competition for students and professionals did not lead to exaggerated and fancy art objects, but rather to small objects you could imagine in your own daily life (see photo on top)

The company Lundhs from Norway can be an example of how a natural stone company can successfully market its own materials with product design: The manufacturer of rough blocks develops functional products for the (upper) middle class that can be used in everyday life

The chaise longue “Vellum” by Sa.Ge.Van Marmi and the designer Natascia Bascherini goes to the limit of what is possible with marble: Pure stone with a thickness of 4 cm without carrier layer or resin and only with a narrow bearing surface

In Erik Olovsson’s new vase collection, the stone protects and stabilizes the glass: The Swedish designer uses remnants from the processing and makes color compositions

Draenert and designer Alexia Mintsouli present groundbreaking innovations for design with natural stone: For the dining table „Kallisto”, a slab with a striking structure is cut and reassembled

(13.01.2021, USA: 01.13.2021)