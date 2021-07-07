In the course of the current trend to upgrade homes, there are also many opportunities for natural stone in the outdoor sector

Fields of action are kitchen, barbecue, patio and porch or mashrabiyas for natural temperature regulation

Already at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we had noticed that many private owners of apartments and houses were spending more money than usual on the decoration of their 4 walls. The natural stone sector benefited from this.

This trend will continue this year. This is predicted by an analysis of the market researchers of the Freedonia Group for the USA. A study by the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University comes to similar conclusions.

In this article, we have a brief look at the outdoor sector. That’s because the same trend applies here. Individual aspects of the topic with significance for the natural stone industry are:

* Outdoor kitchens. The Spanish Cosentino Group has already discovered the outdoor area for its countertops and kitchens: “Dekton breaks all the rules to put together an outdoor kitchen. The material is capable of adapting to all environments, withstanding the most extreme weather conditions and adapting“ reads a web page. Described are the properties of the artificial material and example of kitchen projects.

* Barbecue. At least mentioned on the Cosentino web page is another area where there are many applications for natural stone: the barbecue corner in the garden.

* The patio and porch are 2 other areas that offer many possibilities. Currently, in addition to the modernization of the home, there is also the aspect of climate change: shaded courtyards have been part of the construction in hot countries since time immemorial. The fact that there gladly marble is also connected with the fact that the stone with its large storage mass offers a natural temperature regulation.

* Mashrabiyas, i.e. windows with a stone grid instead of glass, are also natural air-conditioning systems: they do not let the sun’s rays into the house and create a pleasant draught. In India, such stone windows are known as “jali“ (see photo on top.)

Our links below refer to earlier reports which have to do with stone in the outdoors.

(08.07.2021, USA: 07.08.2021)