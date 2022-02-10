The Natural Stone Institute announces the Pinnacle Award Winners 2021

Submissions must show the “beauty, creativity, ingenuity, and professional mastery in the use of natural stone“ / Entries for the next issue open until May 20, 2022

The winners of the 2021 Pinnacle Awards were announced during the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at StonExpo/Marmomac at TISE fair in Las Vegas (February 01 – 03, 2022). Fifteen projects were honored with Pinnacle Awards of Excellence.

They prizes are annually bestowed to “projects whose beauty, creativity, ingenuity, and craftsmanship exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone in commercial and residential applications,“ as said on the webpage. Submissions are open only for NSI members, but may also be projects from outside the US.

The 2021 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates in Northbrook, Illinois for their work on the Wyoming State Capitol Restoration project.

The Wyoming State Capitol is a National Historic Landmark designed in the Renaissance Revival style. The building was constructed in three building campaigns completed in 1888, 1890, and 1917.

Prior to restoration, the sandstone was severely damaged due to water exposure, weathering, and inappropriate previous repairs. A challenge of the project was to balance the necessary stone repairs to address life-safety and long-term performance, while preserving the original stone and providing an acceptable aesthetic appearance within the established budget.

To accomplish this, the restoration effort included accessing the original stone quarries and selection of new slabs to match the existing stone. Stone dutchmen repairs were then shop fabricated with standardized profiles and hand-carved and blended by stone masons in the field. Stone repairs also included retooling in the field to replicate the historic appearance and improve slope on horizontal surfaces. Approximately 1,135 stone units were fabricated for the project.

The Natural Stone Institute would like to thank the sponsors: Marmomac fair (Grande Pinnacle Award), MAPEI (Commercial Awards), GranQuartz (Residential Awards), and Coldspring (Renovation/Restoration Awards).

Videos and brochure of the Winners 2021

Submissions for the 2022 Pinnacle Awards are being accepted until May 20, 2022.

We briefly show the 2021 winning projects:

Photos: NSI

Grande Pinnacle Award: Wyoming State Capitol Restoration. Company: Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Northbrook, IL.



Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture: Caryatid Sculpture—The Missing Maiden of Karyai. Company: F.H.L.I Kiriakidis Marbles-Granites, Drama, Greece.



Commercial Exterior: Charles Library at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. Company: Coldspring, Cold Spring, MN.



Commercial Exterior: Chateau Lynch-Bages New Bordeaux Winery, Pauillac, France. Company: VM Kaldorf, Titting-Kaldorf, Germany.



Commercial Exterior: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Company: Coldspring, Cold Spring, MN.



Commercial Interior: Brookfield Place, Sydney, Australia. Company: Euromarble, Carrara, Italy.



Commercial Interior: Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Aldie, VA. Company: Rugo Stone, Lorton, VA.



Commercial Interior: New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Center for Community Health, Brooklyn, NY. Company: Jantile Specialties, Armonk, NY.



Commercial Interior: Saint Paul of the Cross Monastery Renovation, Pittsburgh, PA. Company: Rugo Stone, Lorton, VA.



Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials: Houston Botanic Garden, Houston, TX. Company: Camarata Masonry Systems, Houston, TX.



Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials: Reconstruction for Lawyers’ Mall, Annapolis, MD. Company: Rugo Stone, Lorton, VA.



Renovation/Restoration: Hall of State Exterior Remediations, Dallas, TX. Company: Dee Brown, Inc., Richardson, TX.



Residential – Single Family: Memories Surround Me, Spokane, WA. Company: Ancient Art of Stone, Cowichan Bay, British Columbia, Canada.



Private Residence: Vail, CO. Company: Gallegos, Vail, CO.



Private Residence: Willow Court, Aspen, CO. Company: Gallegos, Vail, CO.

See also:



(11.02.2022, USA: 02.11.2022)