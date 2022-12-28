Marmomac 2022, The Plus Theatre (3): “Brand & Stone 4.0“ conceived and curated by Danilo Di Michele

The exhibition is an experimental design space for artefacts in natural stone by leading furniture/design brands

Marmomac has renamed its former “Italian Stone Theatre“ to “Plus Theatre“ and relocated from hall 1 to hall 10. The show continues to be the realm for innovative ideas that can be made from marble, granite & Co in product design, architecture, and art. We publish the press releases describing 4 of the presentations:

BRAND & STONE 4.0 conceived and curated by Danilo Di Michele, is an important exhibition that comes forward as an experimental design space for artefacts in natural stone by leading furniture/design brands. The purpose is to educate and illustrate shared aspects – such as skill, machinery and creative design – that define the substance of stone and its innumerable special features and differences.

The exhibition – now in its fourth edition – aims to bring design companies, internationally renowned designers and companies in the stone sector actively together in a meeting that starts with in-depth knowledge of the subject to create new opportunities for collaboration and possible business developments through unique projects that may later be presented on the market.

Each brand consequently develops products testifying that marble, granite and natural stones are irreplaceable materials in the world of design and architecture of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Marmomac

Danilo di Michele

Photos: Ennevi / Marmomac

Aira: Marcantonio, who created this work, is an artist before being a designer. Objects must therefore dialogue with people, communicate. Not only be designed for a function. In many cultures of the world, the branch is always loaded with positive meanings linked to nature, man, spirituality. Marcantonio’s idea of transforming a branch into a light source arose from the desire to amplify this positive valence and to create an object that is functional but at the same time can act as a stimulus to the soul.

Brand: Horm

Designer: Marcantonio

Production: Marmo Elite

Materials: Bronzo Placcato Oro 24k, Bianco Carrara Lucido, Nero Marquinia Lucido, Sodalite Blu Lucido, Onice Rosa Lucido, Azul Macaubas Lucido, Nero Port Laurent Lucido, Travertino Levigato, Onice Bianco Lucido



Demetra: Demetra is the new entry in BiancoBianco’s latest collection, an indoor separator that fully embodies its name. The work is in fact made of natural stone but completely reflects the softness, flexibility and lightness of leaves found in nature. This is because two deep- rooted limitations in the stone industry are deconstructed: it is not static and heavy, but rather adaptable to the environment in which it is presented, thanks to its undulating shape that allows it to be freely positioned and curved. The ductility of the piece allows it to adapt in the ambience, delimiting areas and creating different intimate spaces, due to the multiplicity of designs and formats in which Demetra is exhibited.

Brand: BIANCOBIANCO

Designer: Giorgio Canale

Production: Remax Marmi, Santa Margherita

Materials: Palladio Doge, Palladio Moro



Face à Face: The new bathtub of architectural marks launches of the collaboration between Agape and the French architect Jean Nouvel. Thanks to an ingenious system of invisible joints, in the construction of the bathtub the surfaces appear to simply approach one another side by side. The surfaces brush gently against one another, and thanks to the extremely precise inclination of the panels that become the backrests, the bathtub is transformed into a cozy nest where you can sit, stretch out, read, and relax. Like the washbasin, this piece is an abstract object that uses contrast to enhance the almost baroque splendor of the marble.

Brand: Agape

Designer: Jean Nouvel

Production: Grassi Pietre

Materials: Marmo Nero Marquinia Levigato



V294: The typical attention to detail of the Made in Italy production and all pieces created by FORMITALIA Luxury Group allows ASTON MARTIN’s V294 to have a multiple choice of fabrics and leathers in several colors, so as to create a cinema environment that can meet all possible tastes. The relax mechanism, the adjustable headrest and the cup holder give absolute comfort that can be fully customized to suit the customer’s needs. The hollowed front panel that encloses a small vertical LED in the center is, with its faceted lines, the central jewel of the entire composition giving elegance and harmony.

Brand: Formitalia Luxury Group – Aston Martin Home

Designer: Formitalia Design Studio – Aston Martin Design Studio

Production: Gruppo Tosco Marmi

Materials: Marble Palissandro oniciato



Michelangelo e i Preziosi: Michelangelo is the new dining table supported by four legs which remind the shape of a boot, as to underline the value of the Made in Italy. The Michelangelo table owes its name to the material used for its creation: the precious Michelangelo Carrara marble, used by the sculptor Michelangelo to sculpt the Pietà. To enrich the work we have the Preziosi, a set of three small tables adorned with precious stones: Flut with Green Malachite, Wander, with a revolving top in Tiger’s Eye and Bronze, and Maggie, an elegant marble magazine rack that blends with metal in a 24 carat gold finish and Wolf’s Tooth Amethyst.

Brand: Bellavista Collection

Designer: Attilio Zanni

Production: Arte Marmi – Didoni

Materials: Marmo Statuario Michelangelo Carrara, Malachite Verde, Occhio di Tigre, Ametista Dente di Lupo



Don Pako, designed by Stefano Giovannoni, is a dining table whose round top with a diameter of 110cm is supported by the sinuous trunk of an elephant. Made of white Carrara marble gives a touch of elegance to your spaces, it is perfect for lunches and dinners both indoors and outdoors.

Brand: Qeeboo Milano

Designer: Stefano Giovannoni

Production: Silvestri Marmi

Materials: Marmo di Carrara

(29.12.2022, USA: 12.29.2022)