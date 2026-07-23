The Italian company Salvatori, renowned for its light and modern design, is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026 and has chosen one stone as its centerpiece: Albe d’Or marble. This marble is characterized by its distinctive structure: perfectly straight, broad golden veins, as if drawn with a ruler, lie between narrow gray lines on a silvery-gray background. The stone was very popular from 1920 to around 1950 but then fell into obscurity. Now, Salvatori has secured the exclusive rights to it and is bringing it back to the market.

Appropriately, the motto of the anniversary is “Founded in Gold”. In the company’s showroom at Via Solferina 11 in Milan’s Brera design district, the usual presentations for Milan Design Week 2026 were decorated with the new stone:

* The focus is on Patricia Urquiola’s “Small Hours” collection, which takes its name from the early morning hours and where the designer uses metal as well as natural stone, for example for the shelves;

* the “Tratti” collection by designer Elisa Ossino, in which small metal strips are inserted into stone wall tiles;

* the Baia collection with shower trays.

With the Albe d’O anniversary edition, Salvatori acknowledges the fact that natural stone, and its particularly decorative varieties, have been a constant thread throughout the company’s history.

Technology and innovation, along with renowned designers and architects, have been further milestones that have established Salvatori as a pioneer for the entire industry. Examples include the Spaccatello (Split Face) surface from 1950, Lithoverde®, and Lost Stones, which utilizes waste material.

These ideas reflect the company’s DNA: to see stone not merely as a material for construction and architecture, but as a medium for high-quality designs.

The company now has showrooms in London, New York, and Milan, with the Milan showroom being particularly special: A narrow, winding staircase leads to a labyrinth of rooms on the first floor, where the various collections are presented and redesigned each year.

Another new addition this year is the “Margherita” faucet line, designed by Elisa Ossino and produced by Fantini Rubinetti.

Salvatori

Photos: Salvatori