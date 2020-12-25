Many thanks for the lots of Christmas greetings that reached us by e-mail from all over the world

Many friends and customers have sent us warm Christmas greetings. We show some in whose presentation stone plays a role.

We thank you so much. The Stone-Ideas.com team also wishes its readers a Merry Christmas.

Peter Becker
Editor-in-Chief

Pictures: companies

Regina Vitorio, head of the Portuguese LSI Stone.Regina Vitorio, head of the Portuguese LSI Stone, has produced a video with Christmas greetings. An tiny stone idea comes at the end of the short clip. https://lsi-stone.com/merry-christmas/
 

Eine schöne Botschaft, wenn auch ohne Stein: MAP Design.A wonderful message, albeit without stone: Design Press..

(26.12.2020, USA: 12.26.2020)