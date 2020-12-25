Many thanks for the lots of Christmas greetings that reached us by e-mail from all over the world

Laperla Marmi.



Many friends and customers have sent us warm Christmas greetings. We show some in whose presentation stone plays a role.

We thank you so much. The Stone-Ideas.com team also wishes its readers a Merry Christmas.

Peter Becker

Editor-in-Chief

Pictures: companies

Raffaello Galiotto Industriedesign.



Maer Charme.



Julia Marmi.



Cluster Mineral Resources.



Marsotto.



Pibamarmi.



The stonemasonry school of Brač in the Croatian Adria.



Vermont Qarries.



A.A.T.C.



Regina Vitorio, head of the Portuguese LSI Stone, has produced a video with Christmas greetings. An tiny stone idea comes at the end of the short clip. https://lsi-stone.com/merry-christmas/



A wonderful message, albeit without stone: Design Press..

(26.12.2020, USA: 12.26.2020)