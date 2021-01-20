Best of 2020: Architecture with natural stone

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled the 5 articles and reports with the most clicks during the last year. We show them in the order of publication

Photo above: In the Fürst & Friedrich office and commercial building in Düsseldorf, Germany, the new building embraces the old one

Lucien Arkas Art Gallery not far from Izmir: despite natural stone not a monolith, but an open building

Designer Raffaello Galiotto and Margraf company give a marble facade the appearance of a curtain

Two Union Square high-rise in Seattle: the stone wall shows the elemental forces of nature

The toilet cottage at Skjervet waterfall in Norway – one of the places to visit, even without inner urge

Photos: companies

(21.01.2021, USA: 01.21.2021)