Best of 2020: Architecture with natural stone

The Fürst & Friedrich office and commercial building in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled the 5 articles and reports with the most clicks during the last year. We show them in the order of publication

Photo above: In the Fürst & Friedrich office and commercial building in Düsseldorf, Germany, the new building embraces the old one
Lucien Arkas Art Gallery not far from Izmir.Lucien Arkas Art Gallery not far from Izmir: despite natural stone not a monolith, but an open building
Raffaello Galiotto, Margraf: Facade “Ripple“.Designer Raffaello Galiotto and Margraf company give a marble facade the appearance of a curtain
Two Union Square high-rise in Seattle.Two Union Square high-rise in Seattle: the stone wall shows the elemental forces of nature
The toilet cottage at Skjervet waterfall in Norway.The toilet cottage at Skjervet waterfall in Norway – one of the places to visit, even without inner urge
(21.01.2021, USA: 01.21.2021)