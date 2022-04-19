Miscellaneous: ideas around natural stone

Peace for Ukraine: we had published a call for international artists for works commenting on the war in Ukraine started by Russian President Wladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. US-Sculptor Michael E. Yeaman comes after the deadline for entries: his idea is named „Beat the Russians with the Ukrainian Wedge“ referring to El Lissitzky‘s famous propaganda poster from 1919 ‚Beat the Whites with the Red Wedge‘. The original refers to the Russian Civil War between the communist Bolsheviks and the Whites. For a realization in stone Yeaman writes: „Have a large Red Granite sphere with wedge cut out of two equal sizes placed side by side; one of Lapis Lazuli and one of Yellow Calcite plunging into the granite, the entire composition balanced to stone upright“ (1, 2, 3).

Kitchen/Bath is a new category in the Natural Stone Institute’s Pinnacle Awards. Submission deadline for 2022 is May 20, 2022.

The Rhode Island statehouse seems to need comprehensive refurbishment. Problems came up when a marble piece from the façade came down from above the main entrance.

Confindustria Marmomacchine’s „Directory 2022“ is now available in Italian and English for download from the Italian association’s webpage. The association will hold its annual general assembly on June 10, 2022, during the Design Week in Milan.

A webpage lists „5 benefits of using natural cut stones for landscaping“; another one shows „10 rocks garden ideas.“ (1, 2).

The story of the now-defunct New York Marble Cemetery is told on a webpage. The site is not to be confused with New York City Marble Cemetery, which is a block away).

Pets and Stone: A citizen of Indian Tamil Nadu state installed a stone statue of his dog worth Rs 80,000 (~ 1000 US-$).

Pets and Ceramics: During the Coverings trade fair, members of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) donated one-of-a-kind tiled doghouses to the Animal Foundation.

Auction house Christie’s has a web page about how to collect fossil fish.

Volcanoes can be found even off the coast of Antarctica. At the deep-sea volcano Orca, which has been inactive for a long time, a sequence of more than 85,000 earthquakes was registered in 2020. This swarm quake reached proportions not previously observed in this region.

GEOROC, the largest geochemical database, was migrated to the University of Göttingen, Germany, and revised. It currently provides users with analyses from more than 20,000 individual publications (the oldest dating back to 1883) and from 614,000 samples. Together, these analyses represent nearly 32 million individual analytical data.

Video of the Month: The “Stairs of Death” in Peru from the Inca civilization 600 years ago, climb to the top of Mount Huayna Picchu, located beyond the ruins of Machu Picchu. They are steep and difficult to climb but offer spectacular views. Ticket booking mandatory.

