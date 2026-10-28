Again, we are publishing a list of works of art as gifts. It appears a few weeks before Christmas, so interested readers may still have a chance to contact the artists and order works – in most cases, however, only for the following year.

Because: Mass production and making things to stock are not our artists‘ thing.

The emphasis is on small works of art. But our gift list, by no means, refers to cheap works.

For the objects discussed here, the weight of the stone is less important: Today, a few kilograms can even be shipped across national borders at affordable costs using ubiquitous shipping services.

Some of the artists on our list are already handling this field very professionally.

Photos from the artists.



Unusual objects from nature have been chosen by Ben Russell for his stone sculptures: they are cacti, fungi, and roots, sometimes in the format of potted plants and sometimes as pieces weighing half a ton. As materials he uses alabaster, travertine, onyx, Italian marble, and English Portland limestone.

Ben Russell

https://www.stone-ideas.com/81994/sculptor-ben-russell-cacti-fungi-roots/



The forms that Greek designer Olga Tsouklis gives her marble jewelry are understated in their design: circles, triangles, trapezoids, and, inspired by nature, the heart or a fish, sometimes even a small boat. This stems from the fact that for her, the stone itself is the focus of her work: “Marble needs no embellishment,” she states on her website. From this, in turn, arises her artistic concept: “The value of less.”

mARTable

https://www.stone-ideas.com/121820/jewelry-designer-olga-tsouklis/



In his current exhibition, sculptor Alfred Mevissen presents works where the intervention in the material is minimal: he works only on the surface, creating specific structures. He sometimes adds an object to these structures, creating a scene on the surface.

https://alfred-mevissen.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/121526/sculptor-alfred-mevissen/



In her sculptures, Evelyne Brader-Frank, Switzerland, explores the feminine principle – not as a pose, but as an elemental force. Her works are not representations, but embodiments of archetypes: fragments of ancient memories that take on new form in the light of the present.

https://www.brader.ch/

https://www.galleriaimmaginaria.com



Cristina Rommel, a German-Argentine national living in Spain, is a visual artist with a degree in visual arts. Knowledgeable in all artistic forms, she also masters the art of restoration. In recent years, she has focused her talent on sculpture, especially in fine stones such as Carrara marble, bronze, and exotic woods.

https://arterommel.com/



ElsaSculpteur, sculptress from the south of France, has a foible for plants and animals made of slate.

https://www.instagram.com/elsasculpteur/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/73136/arbre-de-repos-by-elsa-sculpteur/



John Bizas, Greece: Much of my art is intended to bring attention to the more painful and destructive elements of contemporary civilization. I mostly work with marble. Part of my stylistic and technical approach is to exploit and uncover the creative and physical possibilities embedded in the different materials.

https://www.johnbizas.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/31425/john-bizas-reducing-shapes-to-a-minimum/



Richard Swan‘s works (UK) are reliefs of animals, sometimes no larger than the cover of a paperback book. Another specialty is the carving of geometric structures in stone.

https://www.rswanstoneworks.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/116242/richard-swan-colorful-animal-stone-reliefs/



James Brunt, UK. His Land Art disappears as soon as the wind blows through them. But they survive as photographs in books.

https://www.jamesbruntartist.co.uk/

https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/JamesBruntArtist

https://www.stone-ideas.com/79928/james-brunt-land-art-mit-geometrien/

Photos and descriptions from the artists.

