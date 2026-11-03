DeskSpace reproduces the celestial bodies of our solar system in exotic types of natural stone: for the Sun, it is Golden Calcite, for Mercury Labradorite, for Venus Nephrite Jade, and for Earth the mineral Sodalite with its typical blue color. Mars here consists of Red Mahogany Obsidian. On offer is also the moon’s surface, designed according to Nasa photos.

https://deskspace.store/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/74677/our-solar-system-in-natural-stone/



The mushroom-shaped table lamps made of colored onyx by the Canadian studio Oixdesign stand as charming decorative pieces in a room, not emitting much light but using their brightness to define the mushroom shape of the lamp. The mini and donut lamps are equally playful. In addition, the company, based near Vancouver, offers many beautiful small items made of natural stone, including travertine

https://oixdesign.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/120577/oixdesign-canada-marble-onyx-table-lamps/



The Norwegian company Lundhs offers many small items for everyday use, made from the company’s own types of stone. They are beautiful and understated, but you enjoy looking at them every time you see them.

https://shop.lundhsrealstone.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/80796/lundhs_norway_product_design-with-stone/



Artco is an Italian organization founded in 1998 by Cynthia Sah and Nicolas Bertoux to produce sculptures and artworks created by themselves or in collaboration with other workshops. The company also runs the Fondazione Arcad and the Studio Artco in a historic building located in Seravezza, Tuscany – a historic site where, for the first time in the world, a block of marble was cut using mechanical means. Both artists are famous for monumental marble works. For some time, they have also been creating small objects for everyday use – yet they don’t have a webshop.

https://www.artco.it/en



Editions Milano makes everyday stone objects that you can really use. The company invites designers who have already worked extensively with natural stone and therefore know what the material can and cannot do.

https://editionsmilano.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/114712/editions-milano-product-design-natural-stone/



FiammettaV was founded by Fiammetta Vanelli in Carrara. After studying Literature and Philosophy in Florence and various international experiences, she returned to the White Mountains to continue the bond that has linked her and the Vanelli family to art and marble beauty since 1800.

https://fiammettav.com/



The Italian company Monitillo1980 has white marble dumbbells (photo on top). We hope that so much style makes body shaping easier. The amplifier for the sounds from the cell phone demonstrates the precious stone‘s sonorous side. Monitillo1980 teamed up with designer Luca Nichetto to develop a special everyday object: “Nessie.” It is a doorstop.

https://monitillo1980.it/pietre-di-monitillo/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/119094/monitillo-1980-walls-floors-collection/



VMD Objects is a Greek company that uses local marble to craft exclusive everyday objects. The founder is Villy Margariti-Dalacoura from Erythres, not far from the ancient city of Thebes. Local stones and her country’s culture play central roles in her creations.

https://www.vmdobjects.gr/



Alfredo Polti quarries the gneiss of the same name in Switzerland’s Calanca Valley. For several years now, the company has also operated an online store selling small stone objects for the home and garden.

https://alfredopolti.ch/startseite/shop/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/111231/haus-im-calanca-tal-mit-steindach/



Mantle clocks shaped like three world-famous Swiss Alpine mountains are now in production by Seven Elements, a company founded in 2018. As if the mountains were cut out with a square cookie cutter, only in miniature, these are mockups of Matterhorn, Eiger, and Titlis. „A piece of Switzerland“ is the motto of the collection.

https://www.time361.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/72809/clocks-in-the-shape-of-swiss-mountains/



The US-Taiwanese company Mikol works with marble thin stone, which is only a few millimeters thick and is used in small accessories for a special lifestyle. These products can’t be made with conventional natural stone.

https://www.mikolmarmi.com/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/79978/mikol-marmor-lifestyle-mit-dunnstein/





The Australian designers of Lo & Co have dedicated themselves entirely to the little things in the home like handles, knobs, and hooks for doors, cabinets, drawers, and walls. They aim to

“make ordinary hardware accessories a little less ordinary,“ as said on their webpage.

https://loandcointeriors.com.au/

https://www.stone-ideas.com/119807/australian-designers-lo-co-little-things/



Magnificent marbles from France? Françoise Heidet-Naudet, a natural stone fan and France enthusiast, has published a book on the subject. The title is “Marbres français. Voyage en Polychromie“ (Marble from France – Journey into Polychromy). In it, the marketing expert presents over 50 such varieties – unfortunately only in her language, but always good as a picture book.

https://www.stone-ideas.com/117864/magnificent-french-marbles-sun-king/

Photos: companies