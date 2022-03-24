Best of 2021: Architecture with natural stone

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled the 5 articles and reports with the most clicks during the last year. We show them in the order of publication.



(Photo above) A granite paving like an “Albanian carpet“ for the redesign of the shore in the village of Shiroka. The architects of the firm Casanova+Hernandez have made the area tangible as a unit with a mosaic in the style of local textile art

Roman stonemasonry at its finest: a villa in the ancient cosmopolitan city of Ephesos displayed marble on its walls up to a height of 6 m. Geoarchaeology Professor Cees Passchier of the University of Mainz, Germany, together with colleagues, has reconstructed the decoration and made some surprising discoveries

DK House by Rab architects: a monolith with travertine cladding as a “critical tribute“ to traditional building methods in Lebanon. At the listed site of Deir el Qamar, the planners have placed a modern building with distant views and openness to the landscape

Modern construction with natural stone: a “Floating Stair“ in a historic private home in Toronto, Canada. PICCO Engineering placed 19 solid stone steps on top of each other and pulled 3 live steel cables through them to hold them together

The new extension for the Kunsthaus Zürich is clear and simple on the outside, but surprisingly diverse on the inside. David Chipperfield’s architects used a variety of natural stones on the facades and floors to create diverse references to the surroundings

